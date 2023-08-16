Burger King to reopen 5 locations around Metro Detroit -- here’s where they are

WARREN, Mich. – Burger King is reopening five locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Macomb County and including others in Wayne and Oakland counties.

Here are the addresses of the five reopening restaurants:

2411 8 Mile Road in Warren

13600 West McNichols Road in Detroit

15500 West 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

10336 West 8 Mile Road in Ferndale

30711 Southfield Road in Southfield

The first of the five restaurants, the Warren location, reopened Tuesday, Aug. 15. The other four are scheduled to reopen in the near future.

In total, Burger King expects these locations to create 150-200 new jobs.

“We’re excited to bring hundreds of jobs to our community and offer guests a refreshed experience, along with their flame-grilled Whopper they can’t get anywhere else,” Union Burgers LLC CEO John Pastor said.

“Burger King is an iconic national brand, but the secret ingredient are our local franchisees and their friendly team members” BK franchise business partner Chris Noffze said. “No one cares more about Detroit’s revitalization than the people who live, work, and play here.”