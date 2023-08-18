68º
Bloomfield Hills garage destroyed in fire moments after residents saw lightning strike in area

Official cause of fire still under investigation

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The aftermath of an Aug. 17, 2023, garage fire in Bloomfield Hills. (Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety)

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills garage was destroyed in a fire moments after residents saw a lightning strike in the area, officials said.

Firefighters were called at 2:32 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, to a home in the 1600 block of Rathmor Road in Bloomfield Hills.

When they arrived, officials said the garage was burning. They contained and extinguished the fire before it spread to the rest of the house.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries, according to authorities.

Witnesses told officials that they saw lightning in the area “immediately before” the fire started. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

