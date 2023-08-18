DPSCD contract with Detroit Federation of Teachers set to expire Sunday

DETROIT – Time is ticking to the start of a new school year, but teachers in Detroit are still working to solidify a contract with higher pay.

Negotiations between the Detroit Federation of Teachers (DFT) and Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) continued Friday (Aug. 18) morning.

Both sides are saying they believe they’re close to finalizing a contract.

“I’m praying that it’s today,” said the President of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins, as she wrapped up meetings on Friday.

Wilson said teachers are ready to work, and they want to work.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers’ current contract with the school district expires on Sunday. Teachers are expected to return to class Monday morning for the new school year.

“Time is of the essence,” Wilson-Lumpkin said. “Of course, we are all feeling the pressure. It seems insurmountable. But guess what? We are here for children. We’re here for educators, and we’re getting the deal done.”

The DFT and its members are calling for salary increases that the union believes will help keep up with inflation, cost of living, and quality of life.

Right now, starting salary for new teachers in DPSCD is $51,000.

“Many of our veteran teachers are looking for the highest salary in other districts,” Wilson-Limpkins said. “It is a teacher market right now. They can go anywhere.”

Leadership from DFT has described negotiations so far, as productive.

Detroit Public School Community District Superintendent, Nikolai Vitti, released a statement on Friday afternoon.

“The District has rightfully prioritized teacher salary increases over each of the last six years, which has positioned the district to recruit and retain hundreds of teachers and achieve near fully staffed status,” said Vitti. “This year, the school board and I made hard decisions, including staff reductions, to free reoccurring revenue to allow for another salary increase next year at levels exceeding previous record high DPSCD teacher salary increases. I am confident that the District and DFT will reach an agreement soon.”

Leadership with DFT said they remained optimistic that a new contract would be agreed upon sometime Friday.