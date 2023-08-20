84º
2 Oakland County deputies ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash, sheriff’s office says

Deputies were parked behind car that had been on fire

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Photo of crash involving Oakland County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Two Oakland County sheriff’s deputies were hospitalized after a crash.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies were hospitalized after a truck slammed into their cars. The deputies were parked behind a car that had been on fire.

“They’re lucky to be alive as we assess all the injuries,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on M-59. Local 4 is awaiting additional details.

