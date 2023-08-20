71º
India Day 2023 brings families to Novi to celebrate India’s independence

India’s language, religion, cuisine celebrated in Novi

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

NOVI, Mich. – Metro Detroit is home to tens of thousands of Indian Americans, and many were in Novi on Saturday to celebrate India’s independence.

Families from across Metro Detroit celebrated India’s independence from British rule more than 75 years ago. It wouldn’t be an Indian celebration without the distinctive beats and impromptu dancing.

With more than a billion people, India is one of the most diverse countries in the world when it comes to language, religion, and cuisine. All of it was on display in Novi.

