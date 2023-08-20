Morning 4: Where to find freshwater jellyfish -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

It’s the best time of year to try and catch a glimpse of freshwater jellyfish in Michigan

If it looks like a jellyfish, swims like a jellyfish, and quacks like a jellyfish, then it probably is a jellyfish.

Hold on. Jellyfish don’t quack. I think I got that saying mixed up with the one about the duck. My point is, freshwater jellyfish do exist. They’re actually quite common and can be found in most lakes and streams in Michigan.

So, technically, they’re not true jellyfish. But they’re close. Freshwater jellyfish (Craspedacusta sowerbyi) are related to marine species of jellyfish, but they have a membrane called a velum that the marine species do not have.

Meet the 2 men who helped rescue pilots from fighter jet crash at Michigan air show

Two men helped pull a pilot and co-pilot out of a lake after they were forced to eject themselves from a fighter jet due to engine failure during a Michigan air show.

The plane crash happened during the Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport.

Bailey Driffor said he had only been watching the air show for about 15 minutes when two pilots ejected themselves from a plane overhead. He said he saw them land, picked up his phone, and started recording.

Eastern Market CEO injured, wife killed after being hit by car in Detroit

Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody was injured and his wife Vivian was killed when they were struck by a car while walking to dinner in Detroit.

According to a press release, Dan Carmody and his wife Vivian Carmody were walking to dinner in the area of St. Aubin and Lafayette streets when they were struck by a car at 5:27 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

The couple was transported to an area hospital. Dan Carmody is being treated for his injuries and is expected to recover. Vivian Carmody was pronounced dead.

Man who was a minor when he killed and beheaded a Grand Rapids-area teen gets shorter sentence

A man who was a teenager when he killed and beheaded another Grand Rapids-area teen in 1996 was given a shorter prison sentence Thursday and an opportunity for release.

Federico Cruz, now 44, has been in prison for 27 years as part of a life sentence. He’ll now be eligible for parole after serving 35 years.

Cruz’s case was reopened after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that minors can’t automatically be sentenced to life.

