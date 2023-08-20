Sunshine, hot and humid to end the weekend -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Good Sunday Morning!

After a nice start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, we will bring back the summer heat and humidity as we close out the weekend.

High pressure will continue to control the forecast as we go through Sunday, high temperatures will soar into the upper 80s, and it would not surprise me to see a few 90-degree readings by late this afternoon. Heat index values will also soar into the lower 90s as well, so it will feel much hotter and more humid as we work throughout the day.

More Cloud Cover Moves into Region

We will bring more cloud cover into the forecast through the overnight hours and into Monday as a weak cold front moves into the area. This front will not have a lot of moisture into the region, so it will move through as a dry cold front and keep temperatures down a bit into the afternoon. Overnight lows Sunday night dropping into the upper 60s and heading back into the middle 80s for Monday afternoon.

Looking ahead into most of next week, we are going to have an upper-level ridge of high pressure control the forecast over the Midwestern United States, bringing the Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories to those areas, including Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

How this plays into our forecast in Michigan is we will be on the edge of this ridge of high pressure, which means we will have disturbance after disturbance move along the edge of it and right into the region, which would bring chances for showers into the area. The rain showers will start for the middle of the week and continue into the end of the week as well, but these rain chances are not big rain chances as well.

Temperature Roller Coaster

Temperatures will also be on a roller coaster over the next week, as we go from the middle 80s on Monday, back into the lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading back into the lower 90s on Thursday. Cooler temperatures move back into the region for the end of the week and into the start of next weekend, as we drop back into the upper 70s by Saturday.

Nationally. All eyes are on Hurricane Hilary which will continue to weaken into a Tropical Storm on Sunday before making landfall in Southwestern California late Sunday and into Monday. Significant amounts of rainfall and flooding are expected as this storm moves north out of California and into Nevada where Flood Watches are in effect, and then the heat and humidity will control the forecast into the central part of the country where Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect through the end of the weekend and into the start of next week.