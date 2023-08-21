Community group helps with home repairs on Detroit’s east side

The sounds of nails being punched into wooden boards could be heard along East Forest Avenue early Monday morning. For neighbors like Darries Griffith, that sound from a crew doing rooftop repairs to his home was like music to his ears.

DETROIT – The sounds of nails being punched into wooden boards could be heard along East Forest Avenue on Detroit’s east side early Monday morning.

For neighbors like Darries Griffith, that sound from a crew doing rooftop repairs to his home was like music to his ears.

“You are only as strong as your community,” said Mr. Dee, President of 48207-11 Grassroots Detroiters.

A team from the community group showed up to try to make an impact.

“We just believe in taking care of our community,” Mr. Dee said. “Our family.

The team chose Griffith’s home for roof repairs this month as they offered to replace an old leaky and crumbling rooftop.

The group is making the repairs happen through a home improvement grant program the nonprofit established for neighbors in need.

“The program is designed to help the people in the community,” Mr. Dee said. “To give inspiration to them. To bring up the housing value over here.”

Projects like this are part of a solutions-driven mission for the Grassroots Detroiters.

“A lot of people fill out for grants, but they never get them, or they wait years, forever, forever, ever, and they are never really getting them,” Mr. Dee said.

Griffith said his home has been part of his family for decades.

“The roof was going bad, and just didn’t really have the money,” said Griffith.

Times and situations got tough. Griffith described the Grassroots Detroiters’ grant program as a significant help.

“It helps the neighborhood,” Griffith said. “Helps the people that live here want to stay here.”

Neighbors will continue hearing the sounds of nails hitting boards and shingles for a few more days.

The team said it should take about three days to complete the worth to Griffith’s roof.

Members of the grassroots organizations said it prioritizes its work and mission inside the boundaries of the 48207 and 48211 zip codes.

Members said the group is helping its neighbors through positive action.

For more information about the 48207-11 Grassroots Detroiters, call 313-826-4161.