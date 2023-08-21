Livonia Amber Alert is 1 of only 2 active alerts in US

Police are looking for two females (right) wanted for allegedly taking two infant boys (left) from Livonia on Aug. 21, 2023. They are believed to be driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. Images provided by Michigan State Police.

LIVONIA, Mich. – An Amber Alert issued Monday morning for two infant boys kidnapped from the city of Livonia was one of only two active Amber Alerts in the U.S.

On Monday, Aug. 21, police were looking for two 14-day-old boys who were reportedly taken by “two females,” whose identities were not immediately known or provided. The children, identified as Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges, were believed to be taken by the suspects from a hotel.

The suspects were believed to be driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Michigan license plate reading: EHD1130. The vehicle has chrome trim around the passenger windows. The babies were believed to be only wearing diapers when they were taken.

The circumstances surrounding the abduction were not immediately clear on Monday. Police offered little information immediately after the alert was issued, saying they were still working out the details.

The Livonia Amber Alert issued for the missing Bridges brothers was one of only two Amber Alerts active in the entire country as of Monday, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which lists all active Amber Alerts. The boys’ alerts were technically separated into two listings, but we’ve counted them as one since they are from the same situation.

Another alert was active for Keshawn Williams, a 15-year-old boy who went missing from Cleveland, Ohio on June 23. Williams was believed to have been with a companion whose identity is unknown. A black Jeep SUV with a temporary license plate was also involved.

While there are certainly many more than three children missing throughout the U.S., their situations must meet certain criteria in order for an Amber Alert to be issued.

Amber Alert criteria

The “Amber” in Amber Alert is short for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. Since 1996, this tool has been used to quickly spread the word about serious child-abduction cases so community members can help with the search.

Here are the government’s guidelines for issuing an Amber Alert:

Law enforcement must confirm an abduction prior to issuing an alert.

Police must determine that child is at risk for serious bodily harm or death before an alert is issued.

Law enforcement must have enough information to believe that an immediate broadcast to the public will enhance the efforts of police to locate the child and suspect.

The Amber Alert system is used in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Native American territories, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 27 other countries, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says.

Here are the specific circumstances in Michigan that would allow law enforcement to activate the alert system:

An endangered missing person under 17 years old is reported to law enforcement, and one or more of the following circumstances exist:

The child suffers from a severe mental or physical disability that greatly impairs the child’s ability to care for him/herself.

The child is a victim of stranger or acquaintance kidnapping. Stranger kidnapping is defined as a child being taken against his/her will by a stranger. Acquaintance kidnapping is defined as a child being taken against his/her will by an acquaintance of the child or the child’s family.

The child is in the company of a person who has a confirmed criminal history of child abuse/neglect, sexual assault, domestic assault, a crime involving the victimization of children, or has made statements of intent to harm the missing child, or is suicidal.

The child has been abducted by a non-custodial parent whose parental rights have been terminated.

The Amber Alert system cannot be activated for a runaway child or a child who is a victim of a parental abduction involved in a civil dispute.