Popular Lake Orion homeless man passes away

Bruce Gertz was a homeless resident in Lake Orion for more than 20 years. Keith Dunlap/GMG

A homeless man who lived on streets around Lake Orion for years has passed away.

On a Facebook page dedicated to him, it was announced on Monday that Bruce Gertz passed away either Sunday night or Monday morning.

To read about Gertz’ story from a 2019 article, click or tap here.

The post said it’s believed that Gertz died peacefully in his sleep.

Gertz was a popular figure in the community to a lot of residents, as many lauded his good nature and frequently stopped to give him meals and support.

He also generated a little controversy, as some felt he portrayed a negative influence on the community and was often the target of thefts.

On his Facebook page, community members frequently were offered updates on his whereabouts and how people could support him.

In recent years, through community support, Gertz was able to receive housing during the cold winter months.