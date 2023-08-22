74º
Join Insider

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor based suicide prevention nonprofit to hold its first in-person fundraiser in Washtenaw County

Speakers for event include Lucy Liu, Wynona Judd, variety of stars from Succession, Hamilton

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor
The fourth annual Go4GarretsSpace fundraiser will occur Friday (Aug. 25) in the Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College Campus from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (WDIV)

Help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. With proper treatment and support, it is possible to get help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health challenges.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Garrett’s Space, an Ann Arbor-based suicide prevention nonprofit, will host its first in-person fundraiser in Washtenaw County.

The fourth annual Go4GarretsSpace fundraiser will occur Friday (Aug. 25) in the Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College Campus from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Go4GarretsSpace will raise funds to support the Garret’s Space wellness program and the establishment of a holistically focused residential center for young adults ages 18 to 28 who are struggling with depression and anxiety.

There will be musical performances, presentations from well-known performers, and inspirational speakers touched by suicide, along with healing activities that will feature yoga, fitness, and meditation sessions.

The Halperts will speak and honor Ellie Serras with the first Spirit of Garrett award at 7:30 p.m.

Some of the speakers include Lucy Liu, Wynona Judd, and a variety of stars from the TV show Succession, Hamilton, amongst many others.

Click here to learn more about the event.

Purchase tickets by clicking here.

---> Help is available: Here’s how to find suicide prevention resources across Metro Detroit

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter