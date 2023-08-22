Ann Arbor based suicide prevention nonprofit to hold its first in-person fundraiser in Washtenaw County

The fourth annual Go4GarretsSpace fundraiser will occur Friday (Aug. 25) in the Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College Campus from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. With proper treatment and support, it is possible to get help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health challenges.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Garrett’s Space, an Ann Arbor-based suicide prevention nonprofit, will host its first in-person fundraiser in Washtenaw County.

The fourth annual Go4GarretsSpace fundraiser will occur Friday (Aug. 25) in the Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College Campus from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Go4GarretsSpace will raise funds to support the Garret’s Space wellness program and the establishment of a holistically focused residential center for young adults ages 18 to 28 who are struggling with depression and anxiety.

There will be musical performances, presentations from well-known performers, and inspirational speakers touched by suicide, along with healing activities that will feature yoga, fitness, and meditation sessions.

The Halperts will speak and honor Ellie Serras with the first Spirit of Garrett award at 7:30 p.m.

Some of the speakers include Lucy Liu, Wynona Judd, and a variety of stars from the TV show Succession, Hamilton, amongst many others.

Click here to learn more about the event.

Purchase tickets by clicking here.

---> Help is available: Here’s how to find suicide prevention resources across Metro Detroit