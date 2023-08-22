Charges pending against intoxicated driver who hit Eastern Market CEO, his wife in Detroit

DETROIT – A warrant requesting homicide charges for the driver accused of crashing into the Eastern Market CEO and killing his wife has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Detroit police are requesting homicide charges be brought against a 29-year-old Romulus man who on Friday, Aug. 18, struck Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody and his wife Vivian as they were walking to dinner. At around 5:30 p.m. that day, the driver -- whose identity has not yet been released -- reportedly experienced an overdose behind the wheel of a van and ran into the Carmodys near St. Aubin Street and Lafayette Boulevard.

Dan Carmody was hospitalized with injuries after the crash and was expected to be OK, while Vivian Carmody was later pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, the man driving the van kept going after hitting the couple. He reportedly crossed a median and lost a tire before crashing into a tree. First responders administered Narcan, an emergency overdose medication, to the driver at the scene before he was hospitalized in critical condition.

“It was horrible, it was horrific,” said witness Yvette Whitfield, whose son and several others stayed behind to help the couple who had been hit and dragged by the van.

Whitfield said the driver was not alert after the crash, and didn’t appear to even know that he hit anyone. Whitfield’s son, Gary, was one of the people who rushed to help the Carmodys. He said the couple were inquiring about one another in the moments before EMS arrived.

Detroit police say the Romulus man behind the wheel was “intoxicated on both drugs and alcohol” at the time of the fatal crash. Police had submitted a warrant to the prosecutor’s office for charges relating to Vivian Carmody’s death as of Monday, Aug. 21.

Dan Carmody had surgery on his leg and ankle Saturday, and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, officials said. Witnesses told Local 4 that their thoughts and prayers are with the Carmodys and everyone else grieving during this difficult time.