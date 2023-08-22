‘It was difficult for me’: Dearborn Heights city councilman resigns from seat due to health problems

Ray Muscat made it through the primary election but has resigned from his Dearborn Heights City Council seat due to health problems.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Ray Muscat made it through the primary election but has resigned from his Dearborn Heights City Council seat due to health problems.

Muscat has spent eight years as city councilman.

“I’m very proud that I served, I’m humbled the people elected me,” said Muscat.

Muscat cleared the August primary, but after a recent hospitalization, his doctors told him he had significant health issues ahead of him, so he immediately submitted his resignation letter.

“For me, it was very difficult,” Muscat said.

He feels terrible about making the decision because he loves his community, but now, despite the resignation, his name will still appear on the November ballot.

“Please vote for someone else, do not vote for me,” Muscat said.

After consulting with municipal clerks and lawyers, there is no mechanism to remove him from the ballot under the law except death.

If he wins re-election in November, he won’t be seated, which will clear the way for the city to appoint someone.