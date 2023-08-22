72º
Rally to support striking actors, writers held in Detroit

It’s being called a national day of solidarity

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Hollywood writers and actors have been on strike for more than 100 days, and progress on talks has been few and far between ever since.

A rally is being held in solidarity Tuesday (Aug. 22) in Detroit.

The writers and actors have been walking the picket line for 100 days, and the slowdown from the creatives who make the film and TV industry.

In what’s being called a national day of solidarity, but that’s not all. A bipartisan bill package has been introduced in Lansing to revive incentives for the tv and film industry here.

