Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run of Warren boy, 14, who was reported missing

WARREN, Mich. – The driver accused of fatally hitting a 14-year-old Warren boy last week and then fleeing the scene was arrested Tuesday, according to police.

On Friday, Aug. 18, witnesses saw the 14-year-old boy “stumbling in the roadway” as he walked on the Groesbeck Highway entrance ramp to eastbound I-696 at the border of Warren and Roseville. At around 4:25 a.m. the child was reportedly struck by a driver who was getting on the freeway. The driver fled the scene after the crash.

First responders attempted CPR, but ultimately pronounced the child dead at the scene. Officials said the boy was reported missing hours before the fatal crash, and that he had autism.

After a few days of investigation, Michigan State Police on Tuesday were able to track down the car involved and arrest the driver they said is responsible. Police did not provide any additional details about the driver, the vehicle, or what happened.

No formal charges were announced Tuesday. Authorities said that further investigation is needed, and that the case is pending prosecutor review.

No other details have been provided at this time.