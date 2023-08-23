Severe storms moving through Southeast Michigan -- here are all the active weather alerts

Michigan radar at 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Severe storms are moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, and several weather alerts have been issued.

Here’s a list of all the active alerts.

Macomb County -- Severe thunderstorm warning issued until 10:45 a.m.

Oakland County -- Severe thunderstorm warning issued until 10:45 a.m.

Expired alerts

Here are the alerts that have already expired.

Genesee County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired before 10 a.m.

Lapeer County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 10 a.m.

