Severe storms moving through Southeast Michigan -- here are all the active weather alerts

4Warn Weather – Severe storms are moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, and several weather alerts have been issued.
Here’s a list of all the active alerts.
- Macomb County -- Severe thunderstorm warning issued until 10:45 a.m.
- Oakland County -- Severe thunderstorm warning issued until 10:45 a.m.
Expired alerts
Here are the alerts that have already expired.
- Genesee County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired before 10 a.m.
- Lapeer County -- Severe thunderstorm warning expired at 10 a.m.
