Willow Run Airport gets $12M from FAA to build new taxiway

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Willow Run Airport, located in both Van Buren and Ypsilanti townships, has been awarded millions of federal dollars to build a new taxiway.

The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $12.8 million to the Metro Detroit airport to build a 6,720 parallel taxiway to “eliminate the need for aircraft to back-taxi on the runway,” officials announced Wednesday. The money is part of $121 million awarded to airports throughout the U.S. that will be used to help prevent confusion and errors on the runway.

Other airports will use the money to reconfigure confusing taxiways, install lighting systems, and “provide more flexibility on the airfield,” officials said.

The news comes soon after a plane crash occurred near the airport, though no evidence has suggested the crash was at all related to runway issues. On Aug. 13, a fighter jet performing in the Thunder Over Michigan air show at the airport crashed into a field nearby and landed beside an apartment building. Officials preliminarily said the crash was caused by engine issues.

The Southeast Michigan airport is used for cargo, corporate and “general aviation,” officials say, but doesn’t handle any major passenger flights.