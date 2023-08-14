Officials: Engine failure caused jet to crash at Michigan air show; pilot was injured

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The sudden crashing of a fighter jet that was performing at a Michigan air show Sunday was caused by “engine difficulties,” officials said in a Monday news conference.

Authorities have been investigating since a Soviet-era military jet crashed on Sunday, Aug. 13, while performing at the Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run Airport. Officials confirmed Monday that the plane went down due to “engine failures,” though specifics were still unknown.

At around 4 p.m. Sunday, the MiG-23 aircraft could be seen catching fire before falling from the sky. John Prannen, senior air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the pilot and a crew member declared an emergency situation when the plane’s engine experienced “loss of power issues,” and decided to eject themselves from the aircraft.

In photos and videos captured by spectators, the two crew members could be seen ejecting from the plane and parachuting to the ground. Officials said they landed in Belleville Lake, and were taken to the hospital.

It was initially believed that the pilot and the “backseater” crew member were not seriously injured in the incident. However, Prannen said Monday that the pilot did sustain serious, but not life threatening, injuries. Specific details about the injuries and what caused them were not provided.

The other crew member sustained minor injuries. Their identities are not being released at this time.

The investigation into what caused the engine failure Sunday is expected to be complex, Prannen said, since the aircraft is a retired Russian military jet and its mechanics aren’t as well known. The board is expecting to work with experts in Washington to better understand what happened, but a final report could take up to two years to complete.

A preliminary report is expected to come out in 10 days or so, Prannen said. This report will detail some facts and circumstances, but won’t provide a complete assessment of the crash.

Prannen confirmed that the plane crashed in a vacant field, slid about 500 feet, and came to rest in the parking lot of the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville. Debris could be found everywhere from the crash site to the final resting site, and trees were damaged by the sliding plane, officials said.

The jet did not crash into the apartment building itself, but did cause some damage to the building due to the fire. The jet did damage unoccupied cars in the parking lot. However, there were no reports of injuries on the ground, which is a fortunate outcome given the circumstances, Prannen said.

Residents of the apartment building have been displaced due to the crash. The earliest that they can return to their homes would be Tuesday, Aug. 15, officials said. The Red Cross was at the scene Sunday to help those who were displaced.

The on-scene investigation has essentially concluded, though the plane is expected to remain outside the apartment building for a short while. Investigators had been working to photograph and document the crash scene itself before the remnants could be salvaged.

Contracted crews are expected to salvage what they can of the aircraft in the coming days. Once the crash site has been cleared, investigators will continue their work and conduct further examinations at an off-site location, Prannen said.

Members of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were reportedly on site Monday to address any fuel contamination issues or concerns.

The MiG-23 fighter jet was manufactured in 1981, and was reportedly owned by the man piloting it. The aircraft was one of many performing in the 25th annual Thunder Over Michigan air show that is hosted by the Yankee Air Museum. The two-day show, which began Saturday, came to an early end on Sunday when spectators were asked to leave after the plane went down.