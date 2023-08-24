4 new gorillas now call the Detroit Zoo home

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Detroit Zoological Society announced that four gorillas have moved to the Detroit Zoo’s Great Apes of Harambee habitat.

The gorilla portion of the habitat had been empty since July, after the zoo announced the departure of three gorillas who had spent 20 years at the zoo. Chipua, Kongo-Mbeli and Pendeka, three half-brother gorillas, were moved to the Cincinnati Zoo.

The Detroit Zoo is welcoming one male and three female gorillas. Three of the gorillas -- Mshindi, Tulivu and Bandia -- came from the Cincinnati Zoo. They had lived there in a troop since 2019. The fourth gorilla, Nayembi, moved from Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

“The four new gorillas are already making themselves at home, and they are wonderful additions to the Detroit Zoo,” said Tami Brightrall, associate curator of mammals for the Detroit Zoological Society. “They each have unique personalities, and we can’t wait for our members and guests to get to know them.”

Mshindi is a silverback gorilla, whose name means “winner” in Swahili. He was born on Oct. 17, 1987. Tulivu’s name means “quiet” in Swahili. She was born on May 2, 2004. Bandia’s name means “homemade doll or image” in Swahili. She was born on Sept. 13, 1997. Nayembi’s name means “to sing” in the Lingala language. She was born on Nov. 16, 2012.

The zoo’s Great Apes of Harambee habitat is a 4-acre space that is also home to 13 chimpanzees. The habitat was improved after the previous gorillas left the zoo.

The transfers were recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Gorilla Species Survival Plan (SSP), a cooperative management program that works to ensure the sustainability of healthy, genetically diverse, and demographically varied populations of animals in human care.

The Detroit Zoo will host a welcome party for the gorillas on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3. People who visit the zoo on those days will have an opportunity to learn more about the new arrivals from the animal care team that works with them. Habitat chats and special animal enrichments are scheduled for 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. on those days.