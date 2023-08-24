Videos: SE Michigan storms cause flooding on roadways, at Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT – Several inches of rain fell across Metro Detroit amid severe storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday, causing some areas to flood -- particularly in Wayne County.
Local 4 crews and viewers captured videos of flooding on roadways and freeways, inside homes, and even at the Detroit Metro Airport. Some roads were closed Thursday, and access to the McNamara Terminal at the airport was blocked by the flooding -- though access was partially restored later.
Below are some videos of the flooding from the morning of Aug. 24.
Flood on I-275 near I-94
Flooding in city of Wayne
Flooding in Sumpter Township
Flooding in Monroe
Flooding at Detroit Metro Airport
Access was partially restored to DTW’s McNamara Terminal on Thursday afternoon after flood waters significantly receded. Read more here.
