Videos: SE Michigan storms cause flooding on roadways, at Detroit Metro Airport

Both directions of I-275 were experiencing flooding near I-94 in Wayne County on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 24. Storms moved through Southeast Michigan overnight Wednesday into Thursday, causing flooding throughout the area.

DETROIT – Several inches of rain fell across Metro Detroit amid severe storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday, causing some areas to flood -- particularly in Wayne County.

Local 4 crews and viewers captured videos of flooding on roadways and freeways, inside homes, and even at the Detroit Metro Airport. Some roads were closed Thursday, and access to the McNamara Terminal at the airport was blocked by the flooding -- though access was partially restored later.

Below are some videos of the flooding from the morning of Aug. 24.

Flood on I-275 near I-94

Video: I-275 floods in Wayne County near I-94 after severe storms

Flooding in city of Wayne

Video: Roads flood in city of Wayne after overnight storms move across SE Michigan

Flooding in Sumpter Township

Flooding in Monroe

Flooding at Detroit Metro Airport

Access was partially restored to DTW’s McNamara Terminal on Thursday afternoon after flood waters significantly receded. Read more here.

Tunnels leading into Detroit Metro Airport's McNamara Tunnel were blocked due to flooding on Aug. 24, 2023. Local 4 reporter Megan Woods was in a shuttle heading to the airport, and captured this video of the flooding.

More: Photos: Cars submerged, roads closed due to flooding from severe storms