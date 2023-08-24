Partial access to Detroit Metro Airport’s McNamara Terminal restored as flooding recedes

ROMULUS, Mich. – Access was partially restored to the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport early Thursday afternoon after flooding from overnight storms prevented traffic from moving through.

Airport officials reported that the Dingell Drive tunnels leading to the terminal were flooded the morning of Thursday, Aug. 24. As of about 8 a.m., traffic was completely blocked from accessing the terminal, and passengers were encouraged to check with their airlines about any flight status changes. Videos of the flooding can be found down below.

The south tunnel to the terminal was reopened to traffic as of 12:33 p.m., after the flooding waters “receded significantly” some time after the storms ended. The south tunnel can be accessed from Eureka Road.

The north tunnel, however, remained closed to traffic at that time, and a timeline for when it would reopen was not provided.

The Evans Terminal did not appear to be affected by the flooding, though traffic to that terminal was also delayed with more flooding and congestion near the airport. View our real time traffic map here.

The severe weather caused dozens of flights to be canceled Thursday, officials said, with even more cancelations expected. The McNamara Terminal at DTW services Delta Air Lines, Aeromexico, Air France and WestJet Airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration had issued a ground stop for flights coming into the airport. As of 1:10 p.m. Thursday, the ground stop had been lifted, though a ground delay was still in place. Flights were expected to be delayed by an average of 106 minutes until at least 10 p.m.

Several roadways across Southeast Michigan were experiencing flooding Thursday after severe storms moved through the region overnight and into the morning hours. At least 2-7 inches of rain had fallen during the storms, the National Weather Service reported.

Five Metro Detroit counties were under a flood warning until Thursday afternoon due to ongoing flooding issues.

Videos of flooding at DTW