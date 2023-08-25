‘I was horrified’: Downriver communities deal with heavy damages from overnight storms

The cleanup is expected to take several days.

DOWNRIVER – Some Downriver communities are dealing with heavy damage due to Thursday’s severe storms.

From South Rockwood to Frenchtown Township in Monroe County, Local 4 saw pockets of damage all across the area.

“I was horrified,” said Kathy Lapointe.

For as long as Lapointe has lived in Gibraltar, her massive locus tree has been a focal point in the backyard.

“Our beautiful tree decided it was going to fall on our house,” Lapointe said.

It could not withstand the gusting winds and torrential rain of Thursday (Aug. 25) night’s storms.

“We heard the tree hit the house,” Lapointe said. “It was terrifying, and I didn’t know where my husband was.”

Up and down her street, neighbors were clearing up massive branches and tree trunks.

“We watched the lightning storm, and then boom, a loud bang came crashing down,” said Brandon Cole. “We were looking in the yard, and that big branch fell on the corner of the house.”

A dozen miles away in Frenchtown Township, a mobile home community was especially hard hit. One home was flipped over, and the roof ripped to shreds.

“I heard the siren go off,” said Mike Laura. “We seen on the news about the storm. The lights started flickering and stuff.”

The severe storms made multiple trips, removing giant trees one by one.

“All of a sudden, I say shoot, and the wind came up, and two minutes later, it was gone.