NWS: Tornado weakened as it crossed from Ingham County into Livingston County

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. – A suspected tornado touched down near Livingston County on Thursday night, the National Weather Service reported.

The tornado was spotted around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, near Fowlerville and Williamston. It was moving east at 40 mph.

Here’s what the National Weather Service in Detroit said:

“The tornado warning was based on the strength of the rotation and debris signature while that storm was over Ingham County (GRR CWA). As it crossed the Livingston County line (DTX CWA) it weakened rather quickly. GRR suspects a tornado with that cell as it was just south of Williamston. It is possible the tornado extended into Livingston County before rapidly weakening. A tornado survey will have to determine if the tornado weakened prior to entering Livingston County or if it made into the county for a mile or two.”

NWS in Grand Rapids reported:

“Cars have been flipped over on I-96, and also a roof has been ripped off a building. Both these reports coming from Emergency Managers in Ingham County.”