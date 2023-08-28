Power restored to ‘vast majority’ of DTE customers following SE Michigan storms

DETROIT – After hundreds of thousands of DTE Energy power outages caused by last week’s powerful storms in Metro Detroit, the utility company says power has been restored to the “vast majority” of customers.

Intense nighttime storms blew through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24, generating several tornadoes and causing flooding, downed trees and downed power lines throughout the region. On Friday, Aug. 25, DTE said more than 250,000 customers were experiencing power outages in the storms’ aftermath.

Outages were recorded all across Southeast Michigan, with larger clusters of outages in Detroit, Oakland County and Wayne County on Friday. Officials initially estimated that 80% of customers would have their power restored on Saturday, and by Sunday for the remaining affected customers.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, more than 19,000 customers were still without power. It appears that those still without power Monday were in “areas where extreme damage occurred to electrical equipment,” officials said.

Power was expected to be restored to the remaining affected customers on Monday. You can see DTE’s outage map here.

In the meantime, officials remind everyone to stay away from downed power lines, and to assume that “any downed line is live and dangerous.”

You can report a power outage to DTE here, or report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

What to do if you find downed power lines

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and keep children and pets inside.

DTE Energy said you should assume that all downed power lines are energized and dangerous.

You can report downed lines to DTE Energy by calling 800-477-4747 or to Consumers Energy by calling 800-477-5050.

If you believe the downed power line poses an immediate danger to the public, you should call 911.

Energized wires that have fallen may whip around, spark or arc as they look for a ground. Energized wires that have found their ground might not move at all or make any sound, but they are still dangerous.

Click here to learn more about electrical safety from DTE.