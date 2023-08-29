City gambles $10M on community initiative to help fight gun violence in Detroit

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the root of the city’s gun violence problem is a culture that normalizes settling beefs with guns.

In an attempt at a culture shift, Detroit will fund six community groups in dedicated areas responsible for 40% of the city’s shootings.

The thought is those groups have more sway than the police will in changing behavior.

The Detroit 300 is one of the groups whose proposal impressed city leaders.

“The methodology of the Detroit 300 is to provide a presence in the community,” said Dr. Raphael Johnson.

He likened it to a campaign where its activists are clearly part of the group doing regular outreach.

That includes everything from yard signs to helping youth on a bad path try for something better.

Duggan says the city of Boston did something similar in the 90′s; today, that city has two dozen murders, while Detroit has more than 150.

Will this plan work? Only time and metrics will tell.

“I think it will take six to 12 months to really measure the metrics,” said Councilman Fred Durhall III.

