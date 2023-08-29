Family, friends honor innocent bystander who was shot, killed while working inside Detroit restaurant

Family and friends honored the life of an innocent bystander who was shot and killed over the weekend while outside a Detroit restaurant. The shooting occurred Saturday (Aug. 26) night on West McNichols Road outside Sloppy Chops in Detroit.

DETROIT – On Monday night, a large crowd gathered with white and silver balloons outside of the Sloppy Chops restaurant on West McNichols Road in Detroit to remember Alexandria Johnson.

Johnson was working at the restaurant Friday (Aug. 25) night when a group began shooting at one another outside.

A stray bullet went through to the inside, hitting and killing her.

“You could be at the wrong place, at the wrong time, and not even make it home at night, and that’s just the most out of control thought you can have that you won’t even make it home, and no one should feel like that especially when they’re working,” said family friend Ashley Washington.

Washington says the gun violence has to stop.

“This has to end in the city of Detroit,” Washington said. “Kids, women, elderly, bullets have no name.”

Alex’s mom, Charlotte Johnson, expressed gratitude to the more than 100 people who showed up to support.

“Thank you for today, the planners, for thinking about us and thinking about Alex because it helps to know that it’s not just her family that’s gone miss her, thank you so much,” said Charlotte.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, and they are expected to recover.

