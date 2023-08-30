Chesterfield Township declares State of Emergency following flooding

Anyone who has suffered damages from the storms is urged to submit them to officials through Chesterfield Township’s website or by phone at 586-949-0400, ext. 6449.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials in Macomb County officially declared a State of Emergency Wednesday (Aug. 30) in response to the heavy rain and flooding that impacted Chesterfield Township Aug. 23-24.

The declaration opens the door for more resources to help in the recovery efforts.

Michigan saw significant damage during the Aug. 23-24 storms, causing floods, property damage, injuries and leaving five dead. Seven tornados touched down across the state.

The State of Michigan requires estimates of damage from both public and private properties, which must be documented by township staff. Anyone who has suffered damages from the storms is urged to submit them to officials through Chesterfield Township’s website or by phone at 586-949-0400, ext. 6449.

