Judge dismisses Wyandotte elementary school cell tower lawsuit

A judge initially ruled in favor of parents and ordered T-Mobile to not turn the tower on while things were worked out in court.

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A Wayne County judge ruled against parents who are trying to sue T-Mobile and Wyandotte Public Schools over a 5G tower on top of Washington Elementary School.

The issue began after the tower went up. Parents were concerned about potential health problems for their children exposed to the tower while they are at school.

Read: Cellphone tower radiation: Can it cause cancer, other adverse health effects?

Wyandotte’s superintendent, Dr. Catherine Cost, entered a contract with T-Mobile to put the tower and equipment on the school and playground. That move cost the superintendent her job and she resigned in April.

Parents took the matter to court and a judge initially ruled in favor of the parents. T-Mobile was ordered to not turn the tower on while things were worked out in court.

Another judge ruled that the district’s deal with T-Mobile is legal and the judge dismissed the lawsuit to get rid of the tower.