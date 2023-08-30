Live updates: Hurricane Idalia to hit Florida soon at Category 4 strength

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida soon at Category 4 strength, and with it will come “catastrophic storm surge inundation,” experts said.

Residents from dozens of counties along Florida’s Gulf Coast evacuated on Wednesday as Idalia gained strength, in part due to the warmer-than-usual conditions in the Gulf of Mexico.

Here are live updates:

Idalia strengthens to Category 4

6:18 a.m. Wednesday

As projected, Hurricane Idalia strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday morning as it approached Florida’s Big Bend region.

Residents in the area should follow evacuation orders, particularly those in vulnerable coastal areas.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the storm, moving north at 18 mph, was about 60 miles west of Cedar Key and 90 miles south of Tallahassee, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Landfall expected around 8 a.m. Wednesday

11:17 p.m. Tuesday

Kim Adams reports Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall sometime around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A more specific timeline came into focus just minutes after the National Hurricane Center announced Idalia is expected to reach Florida’s Big Bend region at Category 4 strength.

Storm surge remains the primary concern.

Idalia will remain a hurricane as it moves through southern Georgia. It will then move into the Carolinas with tropical storm-force wins.

Idalia expected to land at Category 4 strength

11:16 p.m. Tuesday

The National Hurricane Center announced at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday that Idalia is now expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

It’s forecast to become “extremely dangerous” before reaching Florida’s Big Bend region, and it will bring a “catastrophic storm surge inundation.”

Residents in the area should follow evacuation orders.

Tracking the path of Hurricane Idalia

11:02 p.m. Tuesday

Kim Adams took a look at the track of Hurricane Idalia. She talked about why she believed the hurricane was already near Category 3 strength.

You can watch her break down the models below.

Updated storm conditions

11 p.m. Tuesday

As of Tuesday night, officials said Hurricane Idalia was reaching wind speeds of 125 mph and higher. Storm surges up to 15 feet are expected.

Idalia upgraded to Category 2 strength

5:20 p.m. Tuesday

Hurricane Idalia has strengthened into a Category 2 Hurricane with 100 mph winds. It’s expected to grow to a Category 3 or 4 by landfall Wednesday.

Read: Hurricane Idalia menaces Florida’s Big Bend, the ‘Nature Coast’ far from tourist attractions

Evacuation orders

4:20 p.m. Tuesday

More than two dozen counties in Florida have now posted evacuation information.

Click here to view which counties have mandatory evacuations, voluntary evacuations, and more information.

Evacuation orders for Hurricane Idalia. (FloridaDisaster.org)

When will Hurricane Idalia hit land?

4:14 p.m. Tuesday

As of Tuesday afternoon, experts estimate Hurricane Idalia will hit land sometime between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Idalia is heading toward Florida’s Big Bend and is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.

Some streets already underwater

4:05 p.m. Tuesday

During an emergency update at 3 p.m. on YouTube, officials from Manatee County, Florida, said there’s already water on the streets because of the bands of the hurricane.

Residents are asked to stay away from low-lying areas.

Click here to watch the full update on YouTube.

Savannah sets curfew

4 p.m. Tuesday

Savannah, Georgia, Mayor Van Johnson announced a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It will be in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The curfew was set to keep residents and first responders safe, Johnson said in a Facebook post.

South Carolina declares state of emergency

3:33 p.m. Tuesday

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Tuesday afternoon.

“Although South Carolina may avoid the worst of Hurricane Idalia’s impacts, this state of emergency is issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we have the necessary resources in place to respond to flooding events and are able to respond quickly if the forecast worsens,” McMaster said. “Now is the time for South Carolinians to begin making proper preparations, and everyone should begin actively monitoring official sources for the most up-to-date information – especially those along our coast and in low-lying areas.”

Click here to read his full release.

Video shows first bands of hurricane

3:15 p.m. Tuesday

Video from Linda Baker (Bryan Schuerman’s aunt) shows the first bands from Hurricane Idalia hitting Bonita Springs, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cancel practice

1:25 p.m. Tuesday

The Buccaneers announced Wednesday’s practice is canceled as a precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall.

Thursday’s practice is rescheduled to 10:45 a.m., but that could change depending on the storm.

Georgia declares state of emergency

1:03 p.m. Tuesday

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Tuesday afternoon.

“To ensure we are prepared to handle whatever Idalia may bring, I have declared a state of emergency and instructed state agencies to take proper precautions for its potential impact,” Kemp tweeted. “Continue to monitor the storm and pay careful attention to updates from trusted news sources.”

Click here and select the top item on the list to view his executive order.

Georgia also bracing for hurricane impact

12:50 p.m. Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Atlanta is also preparing residents for Hurricane Idalia.

Recent data about the forecasted path of the hurricane being slightly further to the west increased the changes for inland Georgia to be impacted.

Southeast and central Georgia are especially vulnerable, according to the NWS.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for several counties, with tropical storm-force winds expected to begin in the mid-morning.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for other counties of the southeastern parts of Georgia, with winds expected to gust at 34+ mph.

The entire southeast part of the state is also under a flood watch.

Registering for Special Needs Shelter

12:30 p.m. Tuesday

The Florida Division of Emergency Management says people with disabilities, access and functional needs, or medical conditions can register at a special needs shelter.

These shelters are designed to help people during emergencies. Anyone who needs help with basic tasks or who uses an electronic medical device can pre-register for one of the shelters.

Click here to read about eligibility.

Click here to register.

Hot conditions in Gulf of Mexico could intensify storm

11:45 a.m. Tuesday

The “wildly hot” conditions in the Gulf of Mexico could be responsible for a rapid boost in intensity, according to a report by NBC News.

Forecasts call for Hurricane Idalia to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane. The warmer water in the Gulf is a key ingredient in that consideration, according to the report.

Sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico have risen to record levels in recent weeks, with some waters hitting 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Conditions overall have been about 2 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year.

Storms hitting Key West

11:41 a.m. Tuesday

A line of storms is making its way toward Key West, bringing tropical storm-force wind gusts, heavy rain, and lightning.

Those storms are expected to arrive around noon Tuesday.

‘Catastrophic’ storm surge impacts

11:14 a.m. Tuesday

The National Hurricane Center reports the storm surge inundation could reach 10-15 feet above ground level, with destructive waves, between the Aucilla River and Yankeetown.

Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It’s still a Category 1 hurricane, but is expected to be upgraded before landfall.

According to the latest update at 11 a.m., Idalia was 275 miles south-southwest of Tampa. It was moving north at 14 mph.

Live tracking Hurricane Idalia

11 a.m. Tuesday

You can follow the path of Hurricane Idalia live on the NBC News Now tracker.

Click here to view the tracker.

Tracking Hurricane Idalia | NBC News (Tracking Hurricane Idalia | NBC News)

Flights re-routed

10:33 a.m. Tuesday

The Federal Aviation Administration re-routed planes and closed Gulf routes because of Hurricane Idalia.

Flights in and out of Palm Beach International Airport, Miami International Airport, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport might be paused.

Click here to monitor flights.

North Carolina announces state of emergency

10 a.m. Tuesday

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday morning that he declared a state of emergency on Monday because of Idalia.

The declaration activates the state’s emergency operations, waives transportation rules, and helps first responders prepare.

“We are continuing to monitor Idalia’s course and its potential impacts on our state, and it’s critical to make sure we are fully prepared,” Cooper said. “It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it’s too late. We also want to make sure our farmers are able to protect their crops.”

Idalia is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to North Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are working together with our local jurisdictions to ensure we have necessary resources staged to support emergency response needs,” North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray said. “We are grateful for the partnership to protect our communities, the 10.6 million North Carolinians, and visitors.”

Warning for Florida Key drivers

9:39 a.m. Tuesday

A thunderstorm generating tropical storm-force gusts and rain developed east of Key West after 9:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Serivce.

Residents and visitors in the Florida Keys were told to be careful driving because of the conditions.

A 15-minute EIR satellite image from GOES-E shows a thunderstorm generating tropical storm-force wind gusts and rain developing west of #KeyWest. #FloridaKeys residents and visitors should use caution today when driving due to windy and squally conditions. #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/dMh7IaGmFm — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) August 29, 2023

Some residents asked to evacuate

9 a.m. Tuesday

As of Tuesday morning, several counties on the Gulf Coast of Florida have issued evacuation orders.

Evacuation orders for Hurricane Idalia. (FloridaDisaster.org)

Click here to view a full list of evacuation orders.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for a cluster of counties along the northeastern coast of the Gulf, and several other counties have issued voluntary evacuations in anticipation of the storm.

Idalia continues to strengthen

8:21 a.m. Tuesday

The National Hurricane Center reported Idalia is continuing to strengthen while moving north over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

The danger of a life-threatening storm surge along the Florida Gulf Coast remains.

Heavy rain is expected to produce flash and urban flooding across parts of the state’s west coast, Panhandle

Hurricane Idalia strengthening as expected

7:54 a.m. Tuesday

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Hurricane Idalia is strengthening on Tuesday morning, as expected.

‘Life-threatening storm surge’

5:39 a.m. Tuesday

The National Hurricane Center said one of the greatest dangers from Idalia could be the storm surge.

Inundation along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast where a storm surge warning is in effect, including Tampa Bay and the Big Bend region of Florida, could be life-threatening.

Flooding of 8-12 feet above ground level is expected somewhere between Chassahowitzka and Aucilla River, according to NHC officials. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.

Destructive winds, flooding in Florida

5:39 a.m. Tuesday

Destructive winds could spread inland across portions of northern Florida near the track of the center of Idalia.

Flash and urban flooding is also expected across parts of Florida’s west coast, the Panhandle, and southern Georgia. Floods begin Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.

The Carolinas could experience flooding Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rainfall in Cuba

5:39 a.m. Tuesday

Heavy rainfall is expected across parts of western Cuba. This could cause flash and urban flooding, as well as landslides, officials said.

Idalia upgraded to hurricane

4:56 a.m. Tuesday

Idalia strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday morning, and it is expected to reach Category 3 status before making landfall, the National Hurricane Center reported.

The NHC said Idalia is “expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday.”

Tolls suspended

4 a.m. Tuesday

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended tolls along the west coast of Florida to help residents evacuate. The suspension began at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“At my direction, tolls will be suspended throughout the impacted area,” DeSantis said. “Anyone who receives an evacuation order needs to make plans to go to a safe area now.”

The suspension will last for seven days, with tolls being reinstated at noon Sept. 5.

Click here to view a list of the facilities included in the suspension.

Idalia expected to become hurricane

2 a.m. Tuesday

Tropical Storm Idalia is over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It’s expected to strengthen to a hurricane by later in the morning and become a major hurricane over the eastern Gulf by early Wednesday.

Hurricane, thunderstorm warnings in effect

11:27 p.m. Monday

Hurricane and thunderstorm watches and warnings are in effect for all of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

The primary concerns are hurricane force winds, a major storm surge, and several inches of rainfall. Several tornadoes are possible as Idalia approaches.