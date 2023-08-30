Metro Detroit couple credits life of service for their longevity

They were told they’d never make it. He was 30 and Catholic and she was 19 and Protestant, but 60 years later, they’re not only making it work, they’re making it work for others.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A local couple swears the combination of life, love and community service has been the key to their longevity.

They were told they’d never make it. He was 30 and Catholic and she was 19 and Protestant, but 60 years later, they’re not only making it work, they’re making it work for others. They’re nearly connected at the hip and finish each other’s sentences.

Joe Ladouceur, 93, and Suzy Ladouceur, 82, said the key to their longevity in life and love has been shared values and service to others. For 30 years, Joe has delivered for Meals on Wheels in Macomb County. He said his only regret is that he didn’t start sooner.

Suzy now joins him on the routes and together, they brighten the lives of everyone they touch. They don’t just deliver food, but conversation and connection.

During COVID, they kept going and were a vital lifeline for many during a time when life seemed even more fragile.

They said they’ve been lucky enough to have many miracles and blessings in their lives because of the blessings they bring to others.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story in the video player above.