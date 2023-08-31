Police seize 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl in Metro Detroit drug bust

Police seized about 800 grams of methamphetamine, 300 grams of purple fentanyl, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 20 fentanyl pills and three guns - one which had its serial number removed.

The investigation began in May when police in Clinton Township saw a rise in overdoses involving purple fentanyl. According to authorities, police officers from Clinton Township and Sterling Heights joined a team from the DEA to execute a search warrant in Detroit, where they located a woman, two children, about 800 grams of methamphetamine, 300 grams of purple fentanyl, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 20 fentanyl pills and three guns - one which had its serial number removed.

Police said officers with the Royal Oak Police Department helped take the suspect into custody. They have been arraigned in Sterling Heights and given a bond of $300,000 cash/surety and also arraigned in Eastpointe and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Charges against the woman found at the home are pending.