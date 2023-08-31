Roseville man with disabilities receives new special-made trike following theft

A custom-made tricycle for a man with disabilities was stolen from a Roseville home Aug. 24, leaving him with no way to get around.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A custom-made tricycle for a man with disabilities was stolen from a Roseville home Aug. 24, leaving him with no way to get around.

A week later, the community has stepped up in a big way. Devin Morris is back on three wheels and loving it.

Stoney Creek Bike Shop delivered the new vehicle Thursday, Aug. 31, after the community worked to get Morris new wheels.

Morris is working through some health issues and needs to keep his legs moving - his trike is his only form of exercise. When his original three-wheeler was stolen, he was crushed, but the community responded.

“It touches my heart how many people donated,” said his mother, Ena Morris.

Devin took his new bike for a spin Thursday. It is his mobility and he has that mobility back.

“It helps my legs,” Devin said.

“When I see him, it just melts my heart,” Ena Morris said.