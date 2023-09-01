Grosse Pointe Woods adding splash pad to Lakefront Park pool

(Rendering by Vortex for City of Grosse Pointe Woods, City of Grosse Pointe Woods)

Rendering of the new splash pad coming to Grosse Pointe Woods' Lakefront Park.

GROSSE POINTE WOODS – A new splash pad is in the works for Grosse Pointe Woods’ Lakefront Park.

The new splash pad will replace the park’s “mushroom pool,” one of three pools in the city park. According to City Council documents, the new splash pad’s cost is estimated at $240,542.

Splash pad vendor Vortex was hired for installation.

The city’s Citizen Recreation Commission approved the project at its June 13, 2023 meeting.

Parents in the Grosse Pointe Woods Facebook group celebrated the long-requested splash pad.

“Finally ... 27 years later!” one person wrote.