Sinkhole danger to Detroit church slips through cracks on city’s west side

DETROIT – Members of a church on Detroit’s west side are finally getting some relief as they’ve been dealing with a sinkhole in the alley behind Aijalon Baptist Church on Beechwood for several months.

The city of Detroit’s Water and Sewerage Director investigated the issue on Friday (Sept. 1) and said he’d be sending a crew and contractors to the area to make repairs.

“My biggest fear is somebody, a child, an adult, falling into the hole,” said Pastor Jason Mosely, pointing out the ground caving into a deep hole. " It is definitely not safe. Because, again, it’s a huge hole. And it continues to get bigger.”

Church leaders reported the issue to the city of Detroit and staffers over time. They said little was done.

“They did have the water company come out and look at it at one point,” Moseley said. “Even then, all we got was the barriers to make sure nobody came around it.”

Local 4 News contacted staff from the city of Detroit on Friday.

“I don’t know if it was a discrepancy between which city department should handle it, but right now, we have it,” said Gary Brown, Director of Detroit’s Water and Sewerage Department.

The issue slipped through the cracks, according to Brown. He said the sinkhole would be addressed immediately.

“Before the end of the day, before I leave work today, we are going to make sure we get a steel plate over that sinkhole to make sure that it’s safe,” Brown said. “And then tomorrow morning. I’ve got a contractor that will be there bright and early. And they’re going to make that repair.”

Church members said they’re glad something is being done.

“We just want our community to be safe,” Moseley said.

As for the cause of the sinkhole, Brown said the contractors could better determine what happened as they start making repairs. He said it’s possible the risers that held up the street gave way during a demolition project behind the church.

According to Brown, the good news is that the sewer lines are still intact.