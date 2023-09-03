2 suspects arrested in Ohio after carjacking in Monroe leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

MONROE, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in a carjacking after a robbery at the Highlander Market in Monroe.

Police were called to reports of a shooting at 3:37 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Highlander Market in the 1000 block of East Front Street

Police said two men entered the Highlander Market, presented a weapon, and robbed the business. When they left the business, they ordered two men inside a blue Ford F-150 to get out of the truck.

Police said one of the suspects shot at a witness who was standing near the truck. The witness was not struck and was not injured. The two men in the truck got out and the suspects shot them both.

The 31-year-old who was killed at the scene has been identified as Michael Ronald Beck, Jr. of Monroe. The identity of the 34-year-old victim is not being released at this time.

The suspects have been identified as a 29-year-old man from Monroe and a 44-year-old man from Ann Arbor.

Suspects arrested in Ohio after crash

Police in Ohio located the vehicle and the suspects at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the vehicle was located at a rest area near Bowling Green, Ohio. When troopers and deputies approached the vehicle, the suspects fled the scene traveling southbound on I-75.

Police pursued the vehicle. Police said the suspects fired shots at police multiple times during the pursuit, and troopers returned fire.

The pursuit continued southbound on I-75 into Hancock County and exited onto state Route 15. The suspect’s vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch as it was approaching Township Road 240.

Police said troopers issued verbal orders, and initially the suspects refused to comply with the orders to exit the vehicle. The 29-year-old man was flown to an area hospital for serious injuries, police said.

The 44-year-old man was transported to an area hospital “for precautionary reasons” and is now being held in the Hancock County Jail.

No officers were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-243-7500.