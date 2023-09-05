Detroit firefighter suspended after punching man in face for standing behind fire engine

DETROIT – A Detroit firefighter has been suspended after he punched a man in the face for standing behind a fire engine.

In a police report, the firefighter accused the man of throwing food at the fire truck, which he says sparked the altercation.

The firefighter is now in some hot water as he’s been placed on leave, but the lawyer for the victim said they want the firefighter held accountable.

“To me, it’s an open and shut case,” said attorney Brandon McNeal.

The shocking video from June showed the moments the firefighter decided to take a few punches at the victim, who is a 42-year-old man who was seemingly walking by.

McNeal with Khamo Law, PPLC is representing the victim, Jimmie Wilson.

“Mr. Wilson was never the aggressor on any of the video evidence,” McNeal said. “Mr. Wilson never threw any punches.”

The injuries Wilson received were both physical and mental.

“He obviously has some emotional damage that was done to him that probably will take some time to heal,” McNeal said.

The firetruck was trying to make a U-turn on West McNichols Road while the 42-year-old made his way down the sidewalk. He then shouts a few phrases towards the truck.

“It’s clear to me that Mr. Wilson did voice his displeasure with the officers backing up onto the residential street,” McNeal said.

That’s when the firefighters got out and exchanged words before punches were thrown.

As a result, both parties could be facing charges. There already seems to be a warrant out for Wilson’s arrest for an unknown reason.

McNeal says it could be to avoid a civil lawsuit.

“It’s really absurd to me that there’s a pending warrant request for his arrest,” McNeal said. “That would bar something from bringing a civil suit if they’re found guilty of an underlying criminal offense.”

The firefighter involved has since been placed on administrative leave weeks after the incident.

“I thought it was interesting to note that the firefighter was placed on leave two months after this happened,” McNeal said. “Two months after the city has had the video.”

Local 4 was told that the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is processing everything and will move forward sometime this week.

In the meantime, the executive fire director spoke out on the matter with a statement.