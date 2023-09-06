Body of missing kayaker found on Monroe County beach 3 days after disappearance

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a kayaker who went missing in Monroe County over the weekend was found on a beach three days after his disappearance.

Deputies and firefighters were called around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, to the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive. Witnesses said they saw a kayaker in the water, struggling to stay afloat.

Frenchtown Township firefighters and Monroe County deputies searched the area but didn’t find the kayaker. They learned that the man might have been as far as 400 yards offshore.

A dive team was called to the scene for an extensive underwater search. That search was suspended at 11 p.m. Sunday until the next day.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough revealed that the man’s body was found at 8:03 a.m. Wednesday on the beach near Edgewater and Ninth streets in Frenchtown Township.

He was identified as a 45-year-old man from Flat Rock. Officials confirmed him as the missing kayaker.

The man was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.