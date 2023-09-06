Officials announce $20M for free Grosse Ile Bridge repairs, fortification

GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Local officials announced $20 million in funding in the state budget for repairs of the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge.

The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge is one of the only ways for residents to get on and off Grosse Ile. Safety issues and a lack of funding to correct them have plagued residents for years.

State Senator Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton) and State Representative Jaime Churches (D-Wyandotte) announced the funding on Tuesday night during a meeting at Grosse Ile Commons.

“The Grosse Ile Free Bridge is the lifeline to the island,” said Camilleri. “We have spent a lot of time advocating for this project, and I’m proud we were able to secure this $20 million to make sure the bridge can keep serving our Downriver community for years to come.”

“Growing up on Grosse Ile, I understand the massive inconvenience, financial burden and safety concerns that come with living on the island,” added Churches. “That is why I tirelessly advocated for this funding in Lansing — so we could work with our local, county and state partners to begin this vital project — and I will continue to advocate for future investments for Downriver.”

The Grosse Ile Toll Bridge is another way residents can get on and off the island, but drivers have to pay a toll to use it.