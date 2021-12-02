Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge to reopen this week, sooner than expected

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich – The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge over the Trenton Channel will soon flow with vehicles following the reopening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 on the Trenton side of the bridge.

The bridge is opening weeks ahead of schedule, which is a welcomed sight ahead of the holiday season for Grosse Ile locals and those who visit the bridge periodically.

“The reopening of the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge is good news for Wayne County, but it is even better news for the residents of Grosse Ile, who have had to endure this inconvenience for quite a while. We wanted to make sure the repairs were done right, and safety was a paramount concern of mine, so I’m pleased that not only were we able to complete the task not just on schedule but ahead of schedule,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.

The bridge had been closed for repairs since early May of 2020. About 10,000 island residents have been left with just one toll bridge option to get on and off the island.

The parkway bridge decking repairs halted in November of 2020 after a routine underwater inspection distinguished massive deterioration to the underwater piers, which required additional maintenance.

The long-awaited time off brought more life to the 90-year-old bridge’s decking and the underwater piers, adding 20 to 30 years to the structure since its infancy in the 1930s.

Attendees scheduled to give remarks at Friday’s reopening event include:

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell

Wayne County Commissioner Joseph Palamara

Grosse Ile Township Supervisor James Budny

Those who plan on attending the event should park near the boat launch and marina east of Jefferson.

