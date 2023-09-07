38-year-old man charged with shooting multiple people in Eastpointe

A 38-year-old man from Redford has been charged with shooting multiple people in Eastpointe.

Officials say Dominic Flynn, 38, arrived at a party and shot three people in the area of Toepfer Drive and Kelly Road on Sunday (Sept. 3).

Police say Flynn was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder (life felony), felon in possession of a firearm (five-year felony), felon in possession of ammunition (five-year felony), carrying a concealed weapon (five-year felony), five counts of felony firearm, second offense (five-year consecutive felony on each count).

The 38-year-old was also charged as a violent habitual fourth offender, which carries a mandatory 25-year to life sentence.

Flynn was charged in Eastpointe District Court, where he received a set bond at $1.5 million cash/surety only, no 10%.

If released on bond, he will have to wear a GPS steel cuff tether, be on home confinement, have no weapons or firearms, and have no contact with any witnesses or victims.

“Today, we made it clear that our community will not tolerate habitual offenders who choose a life of crime,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “We affirm our commitment to protecting the innocent and ensuring that the accused face the consequences of their actions.”

The probable cause hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (Sept. 19) at 8 a.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday (Sept. 26) at 8 a.m.