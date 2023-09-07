73º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Cowboy who lassoed runaway cow in Oakland County is hospitalized with severe injury

Ricky Littlejohn told Local 4 he was run over by a loose truck

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Tags: Oakland County, Holly Township

The cowboy who lassoed a runaway cow on I-75 in May is in the hospital recovering from a severe accident.

Ricky Littlejohn told Local 4 he was run over by a loose truck while loading up horses at a rodeo in Pennsylvania.

Littlejohn broke his spine in multiple places and is recovering in the hospital.

GoFundMe has been launched to help with his expenses and living costs, as he said it’ll be six months before he can get back on a horse.

Littlejohn, who wrangles loose cattle for a living, became famous after catching a cow on I-75 in Oakland County.

The cow’s owner has been sharing the GoFundMe, wanting to give back to the cowboy who saved her cow.

“It would be so detrimental to so many people out there in the future if there was not Ricky out there trying to catch loose cows because, oddly enough, it happens all the time,” the cow’s owner, Melissa Borden, said.

Click here if you’d like to contribute to the GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter