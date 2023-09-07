The Platform announces 6 new retailers opened their doors in Detroit’s Midtown, New Center neighborhoods

The Platform announced that six new retailers have opened or will soon open their doors at their properties in Detroit’s Midtown and New Center neighborhoods.

DETROIT – The Platform announced that six new retailers have opened or will soon open their doors at their properties in Detroit’s Midtown and New Center neighborhoods.

The new retailers’ announcement, including a restaurant, bridal salon, waxing studio, and gelateria at Woodward West, occurred Thursday (Sept. 7).

A new fitness studio will open at The Ellington, while a new hair salon recently opened at the historic Fisher Building.

“We are very excited to introduce this diverse range of businesses to the Detroit community,” said The Platform president Clarke Lewis. “The quality and variety of these businesses will not only serve our residents but people from all over the city. We are adding to the vibrancy of the neighborhoods while adding some needed services to this growing section of Detroit.”

Sugaring NYC, an organic waxing and lash studio providing all-natural removal services, opened its doors at Woodward West in August. The establishment also offers other beauty services, including brows and lashes.

“We wanted to be part of the revitalization happening in Detroit,” said Sugaring NYC owner Tracey Bryant. “We are excited to be here and to be able to offer these services in the Midtown community.”

The Eagle Food and Beer Hall, which brings its famous formula to Midtown, serving award-winning fried chicken and southern sides, matched with carefully curated cocktails and local craft beers, will open its doors on Friday (Sept. 8).

“We’re excited to bring The Eagle to Detroit,” said Co-Founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, Joe Lanni. “We felt so much love from the city after opening Bakersfield, and we always knew we wanted to bring a second concept to the area.”

Luxe Redux Bridal will open its Woodward West location in September. The shop boasts a diverse and size-inclusive selection of luxury designer bridal gowns that are 20-90% off retail.

Brides can shop curated samples off the rack in-store, at home, and online as the company says they’re continuing to grow and disrupt the bridal industry by providing multiple ways to shop for less.

“I feel fortunate to expand our brand in a city near my hometown,” said Luxe Redux founder and CEO Lindsay Fork. “I can feel the energy, the resurgence, the presence of art, growth, and promise in Detroit. Luxe Redux is excited to have this city and its people as a new home.”

A traditional Italian gelateria, Popbar adds a new twist to modern dessert and will open its doors in 2024. The restaurant specializes in all-natural, handcrafted gelato on an endlessly customizable stick.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to my hometown and open Popbar’s first Michigan location in Detroit,” said Popbar owner Joseph McCain. “Our product will complement Woodward West – and Midtown’s - excellent lineup of retailers.”

Senior Development Manager at The Platform, Myles Hamby, said:

“Woodward Avenue near Mack/MLK is an important corridor serving a growing residential population in Midtown and downtown. We are excited to announce the addition of these restaurants, retail, and essential services at Woodward West and look forward to announcing more in the near future.”

Pure Barre Fitness offers full-body group class workouts with low-impact, high-intensity movements that strengthen and tone in less than 50 minutes, improving strength, agility, and flexibility.

The establishment also focuses on creating a sense of community and belonging for its members who share a common mental and physical well-being goal.

“I am so excited to announce the re-grand opening of Pure Barre Detroit and relocation to Midtown,” said owner Mary-Liz Benintende. “Pure Barre is a unique fusion of Pilates, yoga, and ballet that I have personally been addicted to for seven years. It is an extremely effective workout, and those results, paired with the sense of community we create at Pure Barre, is what gets everyone hooked. I am thrilled to reopen our doors and expand our community this Fall.”

MG Studio Salon, a revolutionary haircare product line and salon, celebrated its ribbon cutting at the Fisher Building in August with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

MG Studio Salon offers a wide range of services to cater to diverse hair types and styles.

With over 25 years of experience, founder Nicole J. Grant said they’re committed to providing top-notch services and innovative products that promote healthy hair and a confident self-image.

“I represent the third generation of my family in this area,” said Grant. I’ve always loved the New Center area and especially the Fisher building. Between the historic building, the theater, and the people, what’s not to love about this location?”