The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning Wednesday night for Monroe and Lenawee counties.

The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning Wednesday night for Monroe and Lenawee counties.

The thunderstorm warning for Monroe County will last until 9:15 p.m. and Lenawee County until 9 p.m.

The thunderstorm warning for Lenawee County was issued at 8:11 p.m. after a severe thunderstorm was located over Deerfield or near Blissfield, moving northeast at 35 miles per hour with 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts.

You can read the full forecast here.