Thunderstorm threat remains in effect in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Until it moves through, the thunderstorm threat will remain in the forecast. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s with the storms winding down before midnight and a few showers hanging on into the overnight and early Thursday morning.

4Warn Weather – After one round of rain showers earlier Wednesday morning, we broke into some sunshine heading into this afternoon, and we’re keeping an eye on the radar for the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms through the late evening hours tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center continues our Marginal Risk (1 out of 5 on our severe weather scale) for severe weather through the late night hours tonight.

Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, isolated large hail, along with heavy downpours will be the primary threats as our cold front rolls through the region tonight.

Thursday

Once the cold front pulls off to the east, we will keep the cloud cover and scattered showers in the forecast throughout the day on Thursday. High temperature is running 5 to 10° cooler into the afternoon, and we head into the 70s by late Thursday afternoon.

Friday

The cloud cover sticks around for the end of the week on Friday, but the showers will be done. Drier weather works into the region as we look ahead to the upcoming weekend.

Weekend forecast

Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds on both Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures heading into the 70s.

Next week

Looking ahead into next week, the cloud cover moves back into the region for the start of next week on Monday before chances of showers and thunderstorms roll back into the forecast by Tuesday.

That’s another funnel boundary heading our way, and we keep the chance of rain showers in the forecast into the middle of next week on Wednesday. The high temperature is into the 70s, and the start of next week will give away to the 60s by the time we get to Wednesday.

