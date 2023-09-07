Video captures gas station dispute turn deadly on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Surveillance camera footage was played in court Thursday, Sept. 7, that captured how a Detroit homicide developed from start to finish.

Green Light cameras captured 34-year-old Ricardo Williams arguing with 32-year-old Desmond Nelson and eventually Nelson being shot dead. The incident happened July 23 at a gas station on West McNichols Road in Detroit.

Video played inside 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King’s Court Room showed how the dispute started and how many times deadly decisions were made instead of de-escalating intense situations.

“There is no more clear definition of first-degree premeditated I have ever seen,” King said of the footage.

In the middle of the argument, a woman in yellow -- known as Blossom -- is seen exiting a car, getting a gun from the trunk and giving it to Williams.

Williams had told Detroit police that he never had a gun and that the woman -- who he only knows as Blossom -- was there to hand him a gun.

Blossom will also be charged in Nelson’s death.