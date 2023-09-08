Man attempts to lure Bloomfield Hills student with promise of candy

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – There will be an increased police presence in the Bloomfield Hills School District after a stranger reportedly tried to lure a student with candy Thursday, Sept. 7.

According to school officials, a man approached a Way Elementary School student at about 4 p.m. and told them that if they got into his vehicle, he would give the student candy.

The man is described as a thin white man, between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He stands about six feet tall, has facial hair and light-colored hair.

Police have been notified of the incident.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department is urging families to not engage but to call police if someone approaches their children.

Anyone who may have a recording at Way Elementary School between 3:55-4:10 p.m. is asked to review it and contact the school resource officer here.