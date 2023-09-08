Morning 4: Stellantis to give UAW counter offer Friday as contract deadline approaches -- and other news

FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has made of General Motors, Stellantis and Ford demands that even the UAW's president has called audacious are edging it closer to a strike when its current contract ends Sept. 14. (AP Photo/Mike Householder, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

UAW awaits Stellantis’ counter offer after shooting down Ford, GM offers

Stellantis was expected on Friday to provide its counter proposal to demands made by the United Auto Workers after the union called out the company for allegedly dragging its feet amid this year’s negotiations.

Stellantis is expected to respond to the union’s economic demands, which were made to each of Detroit’s Big Three weeks ago, with less than one week until the current contract expires. The contract deadline for the UAW and General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Stellantis is at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 -- and the union views that deadline as a hard stopping point, and doesn’t intend to extend any contracts.

Read the report here.

The 6 critical moments that led to Detroit Lions shocking Chiefs in season opener

The Detroit Lions kicked off the NFL season in style on Thursday night, shocking the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in front of the entire country.

Detroit needed every last point -- nay, every last yard -- to take down Patrick Mahomes in his home stadium. Looking back at the game, it’s almost hard to narrow down the number of critical plays that culminated in the 21-20 Lions victory.

But there were six that really stood out -- a couple obvious and a couple not so much.

Here they are.

Michigan football: Breaking down JJ McCarthy’s historic opener, and what’s next vs. UNLV

J.J. McCarthy had a record-breaking performance for Michigan football in the opener against East Carolina. What will he do as a sequel against UNLV?

Read more here.

Video captures gas station dispute turn deadly on Detroit’s west side

Surveillance camera footage played in court Thursday, Sept. 7, captured how a Detroit homicide developed from start to finish at a gas station.

See the story here.