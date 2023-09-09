New career center launches student radio station in Dearborn Heights

Star International Academy in Dearborn Heights unveiled its live radio station and Career Technical Education Center (CTE). The facility is called The Nest.

DEARBORN, Mich. – It’s hands-on learning that students at Star International Academy in Dearborn Heights have never experienced.

Star International Academy unveiled its live radio station and Career Technical Education Center (CTE) on Friday (Sept. 8).

The facility is called The Nest.

“You go through 13 years of schooling, and you’re just in a classroom behind a desk with the teacher in front of you writing something on the board,” said student Sarah Ameen. “But this is different. I’m sitting in this chair, and I’m learning how to work this equipment.”

Ameen is the executive director of the student-run radio station called The Nets Radio. The brand-new studio is part of The Nest.

Superintendent Dr. Ali Bazzi said the most popular program in the new facility is the Certified Nurse Aid (CNA) course.

The classroom for the program looks like a hospital room stocked with medical training equipment.

“We have a registered nurse from Beaumont who teaches the students every day so they can at the end of the year get licensed as a CNA,” Bazzi said.

Down the hall is the Child Development Associate (CDA) program.

“High school students come here every day, one hour a day, and they learn how to deal with and teach pre-k students,” Bazzi said.

Bazzi said students can get college credit for certain courses.