Here are the winning Powerball numbers from Sept. 9, 2023, drawing

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $522 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023: 11-19-29-63-68 and red ball number 25. The Power Play option was 2x.

Someone in Florida matched all five white balls and had the Power Play option to win $2 million. Someone in New Hampshire and someone in Virginia each won $1 million by matching all five white balls.

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. The estimated jackpot is currently at $522 million with a cash value of $252.4 million.

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing at retailers throughout the state. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize in an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.