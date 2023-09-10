Women Run the D returns to Belle Isle for 11th annual event

DETROIT – Women Run the D returned to Belle Isle Sunday for its 11th year.

The event features more than 900 people participating in either a 5K, 10K or half marathon.

The purpose is to encourage women to be heart health champions while shedding light on other health issues women face. Everyone participating has their reason why.

“It’s a year of yes for us and we are saying yes to health fitness and women’s health,” said participant Bonnie Ohye.

She came with a friend Kathy Charpie who said, “It’s turned out to be a little bit of a rough year for me so here I am supporting women’s health while I’m supporting my own.”

Then when you add the blaring music, DJ and vendors, the event becomes a celebration.

“Yes it brings women together, it’s a place we can empower each other and educate each other but it also focuses on being active,” said Dr. Shoshana Hallowell of nonprofit Operation Breast Density.

Hallowell is the breast surgeon and breast cancer survivor behind Operation Breast Density and believes Women Run the D is another opportunity to encourage women to advocate for themselves.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of women, but number two is breast cancer so, one in eight women will be affected with breast cancer in their lifetime. So, it’s very important, in general for health of women,” said Hallowell. “Most women don’t know that if they have dense breast, which about 60 percent of women do, that they are at four to six times increased risk of breast cancer. Breast density was my only risk factor for breast cancer, so women need to know if they have this and they need to know they need more than a mammogram every year for their imaging.”